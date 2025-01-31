Economic Survey Validates Telangana’s Progress Under BRS Rule

Live
The Economic Survey 2024-25, released by the Union Government on Friday, has reaffirmed Telangana’s development trajectory under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule, countering the Congress-led government's criticism of past governance.
Hyderabad: The Economic Survey 2024-25, released by the Union Government on Friday, has reaffirmed Telangana’s development trajectory under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule, countering the Congress-led government's criticism of past governance.
BRS leaders have welcomed the findings, emphasizing that Telangana excelled in key economic and infrastructure parameters. Former minister T. Harish Rao highlighted that the state recorded 88% achievement in State’s Own Tax Revenue (SoTR), the highest among 18 large states. He also pointed out that the survey confirmed 100% rural drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha, disproving claims that the project was ineffective.
The report further recognized Telangana’s IT sector growth, ranking the state alongside Karnataka at the top, while also placing it fourth in irrigated area, reinforcing the significance of the Kaleshwaram Project. Additionally, Telangana’s women empowerment initiatives under We-Hub were acknowledged for fostering entrepreneurship among women.
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao noted that the survey reflected the state's strong economic performance in services, per capita income, and investment in IT, startups, and fintech. He stated that despite limited support from the Centre, Telangana had emerged as an economic powerhouse during the BRS tenure.
With the Economic Survey validating several initiatives launched under BRS rule, the party sees it as a testament to its governance model and a response to criticisms leveled by the current Congress-led state government.