- PLI scheme review on anvil
- Officials asked to conduct sanitation drive
- MLA Uma distributes school kits to students
- S. Korea seizes cargo ship on suspicion of violating UN sanctions on N. Korea
- US: Two dead in plane crash in Alaska
- BSF recovers two China-made Pak drones in Punjab
- All eligible farmers will be covered in 15 days, says Majhi
- Sensex trades flat after opening in green
- Fall in wealth exodus amid robust GDP growth
- Air pollution claimed 8.1mn lives in 2021
ED conducts searches at residence of Patancheru MLA in Hyderabad
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at the residence of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy in Hyderabad. Simultaneous searches were also carried out at the houses of Mahipal Reddy's family members, including his brother Gudem Madhusudan Reddy.
The searches have sparked discussions in the constituency, as it is known that the two brothers are involved in mining and real estate business. Gudem Madhu was reportedly arrested in a recent case, adding further intrigue to the situation.
More details about the ongoing searches are yet to be revealed by ED officials.
