ED conducts searches at residence of Patancheru MLA in Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at the residence of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy in Hyderabad.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at the residence of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy in Hyderabad. Simultaneous searches were also carried out at the houses of Mahipal Reddy's family members, including his brother Gudem Madhusudan Reddy.

The searches have sparked discussions in the constituency, as it is known that the two brothers are involved in mining and real estate business. Gudem Madhu was reportedly arrested in a recent case, adding further intrigue to the situation.

More details about the ongoing searches are yet to be revealed by ED officials.

