ED raids on two organisers houses in Telangana and AP

Hyderabad: In a recent development to the Enforcement Directorate is concerned, The ED has carried out raids at the houses of alleged casino organisers Chikkoti Praveen Kumar in Saifabad and Madhava Reddy in Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

It is reported that the raids were carried out against Kumar and Reddy for allegedly violating FEMA rules. The ED has conducted raids at Kumar's another house in Andhra Pradesh. They were facing allegations for transferring prize money won in gaming through hawala channels.

The agents reportedly recruited by Kumar and Reddy were hiring customers to All In casino in a hotel in Nepal via West Bengal through special flights. It is also reported that they also organised an event from June 10 to 13.

According to the sources, the agents allegedly collected Rs.3 lakh from each customer belonging to Hyderabad, Guntur, Nellore, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.