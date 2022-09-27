ED raids TRS MLA in casino case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday grilled TRS MLA from Ibrahimpatnam Manchireddy Kishan Reddy in connection with a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ruling party MLA appeared before the ED officials at the agency's regional office in Hyderabad. He was grilled for over eight years.

Kishan Reddy, one of the important leaders of the ruling party, has been playing an active role for the TRS in its campaign for upcoming byelection to Munugodu Assembly constituency. He is also an MLA from Ibrahimpatnam constituency and president of Rangareddy district unit of the TRS.

It may be recalled that a raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on the residence of Chikoti Praveen at his residence on July 29, on suspicion of his involvement in hawala money transactions by organising casinos for those who do not mind spending a few lakhs on games of chance for the thrill of it. Praveen is alleged to have organised casinos in Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and Sri Lanka and during the inquiry process the officials came to know that a few political leaders were also allegedly involved in the money laundering case. Sources said that the ED questioned the TRS MLA and got some information regarding the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). They retrieved his WhatsApp chat and sought information about transfer of money from the US to his bank accounts. He is learnt to have told the officials that he had borrowed the money from his relatives in the US.

Officials said that the ED is likely to call the MLA for questioning again as the probe agency was seeking the money transaction details from banks and other financial institutions from where Kishan Reddy withdrew money. His alleged links with contractors and hawala money transaction agents was also under investigation, sources said.

Meanwhile, former MLA and Congress leader Malreddy Ranga Reddy alleged that the TRS MLA encroached upon the lands of Dalits and poor and sent crores of rupees abroad and hence action should be taken against him.