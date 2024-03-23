  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

ED searches in BRS leader Kavitha relative houses in Hyderabad

ED searches in BRS leader Kavitha relative houses in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate ( ED) are conducting searches in the houses of BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha's relatives houses in Hyderabad...

The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate ( ED) are conducting searches in the houses of BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha's relatives houses in Hyderabad today.

Kavitha was already arrested and remanded in ED custody for allegedly involved in Delhi Liquor Scam..

A team of ED Officials arrived in Hyderabad today morning and conducting searches in Kavitha 's husband Anil's sister Akhila house in Madhapur.

The ED officials were grilling the arrested BRS leader's relatives to find the details of properties owned by the families and the amassed wealth possessed by Kavitha for the last five years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X