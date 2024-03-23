ED searches in BRS leader Kavitha relative houses in Hyderabad

The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate ( ED) are conducting searches in the houses of BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha's relatives houses in Hyderabad today.

Kavitha was already arrested and remanded in ED custody for allegedly involved in Delhi Liquor Scam..

A team of ED Officials arrived in Hyderabad today morning and conducting searches in Kavitha 's husband Anil's sister Akhila house in Madhapur.

The ED officials were grilling the arrested BRS leader's relatives to find the details of properties owned by the families and the amassed wealth possessed by Kavitha for the last five years.