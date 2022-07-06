Education & health top priorities of State govt: Puvvada

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday stated that the government is giving first priority to education and health development in the State.

The Minister launched Katurba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) and Junior College block constructed at a cost of 2.05 crore in Karepally mandal in the district. He asked the officials to concentrate on the school dropouts. He said, the girl students are excelling in education and getting good ranks. The government is going to spend Rs25,000 on every student in the State, he informed. The government is running Ekalavya, Model schools with quality education and upgraded KGBV schools, added.

The Minister added that Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme have been huge success. With the implementation of the programme, the face of all the schools is changing and infrastructure is being set up.

Later, Minster Ajay participated in the planting programme along with children.

Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, district education officer Yadaiah, and others officers participated in the progrmame.