Education Minister lays foundation for development works

Shankarpalli: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the Rythu Vedika, Grama Panchayat Bhavan, SC Community Hall and CC Road in Elvarthi village, Gajulaguda and Mahalingapuram villages under Shankarpalli mandal on Wednesday. MP Ranjith Reddy and Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah were also present as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, The Minister said that under the rule of Chief Minister KCR, the villages are on the path of development today. She said after the formation of Telangana state, the development progress of Telangana is visible to everyone. The Telangana government will soon provide 3 lakh government financial assistance to the beneficiaries for the construction of their own home.

At the time of Corona, we were the only government to buy all the crops with farmers, she said. If the farmer dies, the government will provide Rs 5 lakh through Rythu Bheema to the farmer's family and for this, the government will pay a premium of Rs 1400 crore annually to the insurance companies. On the other hand Minister KTR in the state is constantly striving to attract the private companies to welcome them to establish companies here, she added.

ZP chairperson Anita Reddy, TRS leaders and activists were also present.