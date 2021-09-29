Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, MLA inspect Appa Cheruvu

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy along with Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra on Tuesday inspected the Appa Cheruvu as its lake bank broke on Monday night.

The damage to Appa Cheruvu's bank resulted in traffic congestion at Gaganpahad national highway as water flooded onto the road. The Minister instructed the authorities to complete lake embankment repair works expeditiously. She said even last year, the locals were in trouble after the Appa Cheruvu's bank broke. "We will remove the encroachments around the Cheruvu and finish the works as soon as possible," she promised, urging the locals to cooperate with the authorities. The Cyberabad CP requested the citizens to make a note and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.