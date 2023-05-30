Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy calls for grand celebrations across State 

Rangareddy: The preparatory meeting for Telangana State’s decennial formation day celebrations took place at the meeting hall of the Rangareddy district collector’s office, with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy as the chief guest on Monday. During the meeting, she urged the MLAs to spearhead grand scale programmes in their respective constituencies. She emphasised the paramount importance of harmonious collaboration between public representatives and officials to ensure the resounding success of the celebrations, in adherence to the government-prescribed calendar.

Addressing the gathering, she said the celebrations would generate a joyous ambiance, commemorating the remarkable milestones accomplished under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao over the past nine years. The State has been acclaimed as a national frontrunner in terms of welfare and development. She articulated that as part of the celebrations, a multitude of initiatives should be undertaken, encompassing the disbursal of financial aid to caste professionals, distribution of agricultural land rights, provision of livestock, nutrition kits, and the launch of the Haritha Haram programme. The festivities will commence on June 2, paying homage to the martyrs and culminate with the unveiling of the stupa on June 22. Spanning 20 days, the celebrations will strive to showcase Telangana’s progress to the entire nation. She further suggested that MLAs partake in meals with farmers at various farmer platforms to establish a stronger bond with the agricultural community.

The Minister also accentuated the strides made in the field of education across the State, with a particular focus on highlighting the positive transformations in schools. She underscored the significance of providing comprehensive details about government degree colleges, gurukula schools, welfare schemes, and other educational institutions. Additionally, essay writing, painting, and song competitions will be organised for students. The inauguration ceremonies for schools, libraries, and 1600 digital classrooms will be held throughout the State, while textbooks, notebooks, and uniforms will be distributed on June 20. She remarked that Telangana State has emerged as an exemplar for the country, earning national-level accolades for its rural and urban progress. Ongoing projects like the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme exemplify the Chief Minister’s steadfast commitment to providing potable water and irrigation facilities to the region. The achievements of the past nine years should be celebrated with pride and effectively communicated to the populace, dispelling any misconceptions about the state's development. The government's welfare schemes, including Rythu Bandhu, Raitu Bhima, pensions, Shadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi, and fisheries initiatives, should be widely publicised. Elaborate flexi boards containing detailed information about these schemes, along with developmental funds, should be displayed in villages to ensure widespread awareness, she added.

District Collector Harish, MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi, Sudhir Reddy, Anjaiah Yadav, Jaipal Yadav, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anita Reddy, MLCs, and various officials and representatives from the district were present during the meeting.