Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy holds review meeting with officials

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy held a review meeting with officials at her residence on Thursday and instructed the officials to take precautions to prevent drinking water problems as water supply from Srisailam will be suspended from May 24, due to the repairs of Kalwakurthy lift irrigation pump sets.

The Minister directed the people's representatives and officials in Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts to focus on alternatives in view of the disruption in Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, that it will take about 30 days for the repairs to be completed. The secretaries of 1,064 villages in Ranga Reddy district and 976 villages in Vikarabad district want to take precautionary measures in this direction. The Minister directed the Panchayati Raj officials to look into the matter of water supply without any difficulty.

The sarpanches, secretaries and chairman and commissioners of the municipalities in the villages under the districts should make arrangements for the supply of water through the old-fashioned fresh water bores and other resources available, single phase boreholes and skim boreholes should be used the Minister added.

The Minister instructed Jalamandali MD Dana Kishore to increase water supply to the suburbs. Shankarpalli in Chevella constituency and 40 villages in Moinabad zone will receive water supply through the old Manjeera pipeline from Singapore Reservoir and directed Mission Bhagiratha authorities to restore water supply from Shivareddypet to Vikarabad Municipality. EE Lurajeshwar, Narshimulu Goud, D Priyanka and others were present.