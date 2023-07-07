Live
Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy launches distribution of house plots
Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the distribution of house plots to deserving poor individuals in Gattupalli village of Maheswarammandal on Thursday. The initiative is part of Chief Minister K Chandrasshekar Rao’s commitment to fulfilling the dream of owning a house for the underprivileged. She emphasised that the selection of beneficiaries is based on merit, irrespective of their political affiliations.
During the event, she expressed the government’s commitment to providing house plots to deserving individuals. Under this initiative, any available plots will be allocated to eligible local residents, ensuring that the benefits reach those in need. The government aims to prioritise the welfare of the poor and address the issue of homelessness.
Further, she announced the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakhs to individuals who own their land. This additional support aims to empower individuals to build their own homes and improve their living conditions.