Educational institutions should be made tobacco-free: DC
Adilabad: District Administrator Rajarshi Shah, along with trainee Collector Abigyan Malaviya, held a meeting with the officials on the National Tobacco Control Programme and TB at the Collectorate on Tuesday.
District Collector Rajarshi Shah said that all educational institutions in the district should be made tobacco-free. He suggested that the new law should be implemented strictly. He suggested that tobacco product shops within 100 yards of educational institutions should be removed.
He suggested that all government departments should work in coordination for the establishment of tobacco-free educational institutions, and that farmers who grow tobacco crops should be educated and encouraged to switch to alternative crops.
He suggested that the Labour Commissioner should provide alternative employment opportunities for beedi workers.