Edurukolu fete held at Patagutta temple

Yadagirigutta: The grand Edurukolu ceremony was organised at Patagutta Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple on Sunday night as a part of the annual Brahmotsavam.

As part of temple traditions and customs, priests performed Havana Pujas, Moolamantra and Murti Mantrarituals and Vedic recitations in the temple.A procession of the Swami and the Amma taken out on Simha Vahanam in the morning.

In the evening, a procession of Swami was conducted on Ashwa Vahanam amid classical Nadaswaram and beats of drums. The Ederukolu celebrationswere conducted in a grand manner in the surroundings of the temple.

Meanwhile, authorities made all necessary arrangements for the celestial wedding of Lord Narasimha Swamy and his consort Goddess Laxmi to be conducted on the temple premises at 8 pm on Monday.