EduTech sector sees Budget as a real game changer

Hyderabad: Leaders of the EduTech entities and British Council on Wednesday reacted to the emphasis the Union Budget for 2023-24 laid on the skilling, research and development, right from the foundations of literacy to developing digital infrastructure giving a futuristic curve to the education sector in the country.

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council, in her budget reaction pointed out that the Union Budget 2023 focuses on education and skilling as key growth drivers for inclusive development; this is being addressed not only through the deployment of R&D and technology but crucially through teacher recruitment and training, and increased access to books and material to all corners of the country through the National Digital Library.

Foundational literacy and access to education provided through skilled teachers has been highlighted as a priority in the NEP 2020, for India to effectively prepare its growing young population for the future. "We are confident that these developments will accelerate the implementation of the NEP 2020, and we remain committed to partnering the government and education sector in India to enable young Indians," she added.

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters' Union said that the Union Budget 2023 got many things right! "I am glad that job creation and youth upliftment got priority. The push for digital upskilling and entrepreneurship enhancement will encourage an entrepreneurial culture and increase India's visibility internationally. While there's a focus on bridging the industry-academia gap, the budget could have done more on infusing some much-needed innovation in how education is imparted in our country," he opined.

Raghav Gupta, Managing Director - India and APAC, Coursera, one of the worlds prominent online duration platforms, said we welcomed the Union Budget's focus on providing critical skills to India's youth. The revamped Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana is a step in the right direction as it aims to impart new-age skills such as AI, robotics and 3D printing, offering young Indians a wide range of career opportunities globally. This focus will be crucial in helping India stay competitive in the fast-changing technology landscape.

Besides, the emphasis on demand-based formal skilling and linking with employers, along with access to entrepreneurship schemes, will play a critical role in boosting India's competitiveness in the global market. Such progressive skilling policies shall propel India's drive to establish itself as a source for top talent, globally, he added.