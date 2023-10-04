Live
Efforts on to make Sircilla hut-free constituency
Officials are asked to identify the huts and homeless people.They will be given priority under Gruha Lakshmi and financial assistance will be provided for construction of houses, says the Minister
Sircilla: IT Minister KTR appealed to the people to think carefully and to understand the positive changes in the fields of agriculture, drinking, electricity, education and medicine in the past nine years.
He said that the cooperation of the government should be remembered in times of trouble and happiness. He asked the people to stand behind the government not to believe the deceptive words of the opposition parties.
Rama Rao distributed financial assistance to the beneficiaries by SC Corporation, certificates to the beneficiaries of double bedroom houses, proceedings of Gruha Lakshmi scheme and sports kits to youths along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali in Sircilla on Tuesday.
He said that he is working with great passion to ensure that the fruits of each scheme reach the poor families in a transparent way. Efforts are being made to make Sirisil the first hut-free constituency in Telangana, the Minister said. As a part of that, District Collector told to identify the huts, houseless people and dilapidated houses in Sircilla district, and 1747 such people were identified after carrying out a survey at the field level. They will be given priority under Gruha Lakshmi and financial assistance will be provided for construction of houses, he said.
While 2,800 people in Sirisilla town were found eligible for allotment of double bedroom houses, 1260 people have already been allotted double bedroom houses in Mandepalli. 577 beneficiaries have been allotted double bedroom houses in Peddur and Ragudu and are being given certificates in this programme.