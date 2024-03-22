  • Menu
Efforts should be made to eliminate plastic: DEO

x
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: DEO Govindarajulu said that students should work hard to eradicate plastic, students were made aware of plastic elimination in Nagar Kurnool town.

The teachers should make efforts to make different types of toys for the students out of the once-discarded plastic items. The DEO said that the students should create awareness in rural areas to eliminate plastic items.

