Eggs supply to Anganwadi Centres rots: Minister Satyavathi Rathod dresses down contractors

Hyderabad: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has warned of strict action against contractors if found to indulge in irregularities in supply of eggs to Anganwadi centres.



The TRS government took several measures including the introduction of a biometric method to ensure transparency in this process, she pointed.

Replying to a query raised by TRS MLAs Padma Devender Reddy, Haripriya Banoth, Gongidi Sunitha, M Sanjay in Assembly, Satyavathi Rathod said that distribution of eggs to Anganwadi centres in all districts from contractors in Hyderabad has been stopped in view of shortcomings.

A committee under Joint Collector has been formed in all districts to ensure hassle-free distribution of eggs to small kids in Anganwadi centres, she pointed out. Instructions were given to enter into tie-ups with local poultry farmers to procure fresh eggs directly from them, the Minister added.

Satyavathi Rathod mentioned that 12,000 Anganwadi centres are running from their own buildings or from government primary schools and plans are afoot to construct more centres in government-owned lands. This programme would be taken up under MGNREGS, which is granting Rs 5 lakh with Centre Rs 1 lakh and the State to allocate Rs 2 lakh for the construction of buildings in villages.

She explained to the house various initiatives being taken up under Araogya Lakshmi, the pet scheme of CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Satyavathi Rathod said that the supplementary nutritious food was provided under the scheme to 4.32 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers, 9.42 lakh children under 7 months to 3 years and 5.938 lakh children of 3 to 6 years. The State government is providing additional funds to implement the Aarogya Lakshmi programme in addition to the Government of India funds under the supplementary nutrition programme.