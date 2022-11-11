Elderly couple end lives in Jagtial

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an elderly couple reportedly committed suicide in the Mandal headquarters of Buggaram, Jagital district on Thursday.



The couple identified as Katukuri Rajaiah (77) and his wife Rajavva (66) were found dead in their home by relatives and neighbours on Thursday morning. The pair took drastic action because of health issues, according to a suicide note that was found at the scene.

Rajaiah and Rajavva, who had three boys and two daughters, were living alone, according to the police, because all their wards had moved out following their marriage.

The couple went to bed on Wednesday night after locking the door from the inside and did not respond to the milk delivery man the next morning. When the couple remained silent, the neighbours informed their relatives. Later, after family members and neighbors broke open the door and discovered the couple dead, they called the police.

According to SI Teegala Ashok, it is still unclear, whether the pair used pesticides or sleeping medications. He indicated that the autopsy report was forthcoming.