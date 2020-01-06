Elect right leaders for development: Election Observer

Mancherial: Elections are crucial in Indian democratic system and the right to vote should be utilised transparently and honestly to select right leaders and become a partner in developing the country, stated Election Observer Veerabrahmam, while speaking at a review meeting with various political parties leaders on 2020-2021 SSR action plan at the Collector's conference hall in Mancherial on Monday.

The Election Observer said the selection of right leaders will have an impact on Indian economic development and the country will develop. He told the officials to create awareness among the people about the importance of right to vote and to register all those, who have completed 18 years of age, in the voter list.

District Elections Officer and District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri asked leaders of various political parties and district officials to work with coordination in the correction and removal of names in the voter list. She told the officials to verify the voter list of Chennuru 002 (SC), Bellampalli 003 (SC), and Mancherial 004 Assembly constituency. On January 15, voters list will be released for new enrolment, correction and on January 27 claims, objections will be verified and on February 7 final list will be printed. People, who have completed 18 years as on 01.01.2020, can submit their details with booth level officers, web sites, mobile app or on 1950 help line.

There are three constituencies, 18 mandals, 383 revenue villages and 311 gram panchayats in the district. A total of 726 polling stations – 225 for 002 Chennur Assembly constituency; 222 for Bellampallii; and 279 for Mancherial – were set up. Three elections returning officers, 17 Assistant Returning officers, 75 observers and 726 booth level officers were assigned duties. According to the SSR 2020, there are 5,85,384 voters in the district till December 16, 2019.

Special officer Sneha Latha, revenue officer Rajeshwar, mandal revenue officer Srinivas and others were present at the meeting.