Election babus ratchet up efforts to increase polling percentage in Hyd

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election authorities conducted a wide campaign to increase the voting percentage in Hyderabad district for the upcoming polls. The average voter turnout in Hyderabad in 2018 was less than 50 per cent.

On Monday, Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose explained that in areas with low participation rates during the previous elections, the authorities implemented a comprehensive outreach programme. It also distributed Voter Information Slips (VIS) and voter guides. He said the use of voter helpline apps, the ECI website, toll-free number 1950, c-VIGIL app, and evidence app has started. Also, special arrangements have been made for the disabled and senior citizens on the polling day, he said.

The DEO said that for voter registration, pamphlets will be distributed in historical places like bus stands, railway stations, metro rail, parks, and other public places. Audio messages are created at major traffic signals, bus stands, railway stations, and metro rail.

He mentioned that there are over 45,36,852 voters, where 23,22,623 are male voters, 22,13,902 are female voters and 327 are third gender. The youth of age between 18 to 19 years are 77,522 voters.

Moreover, the DEO said that 312 candidates are contesting in the 15 Assembly elections in Hyderabad district. For elections, the authorities had appointed 4,947 presiding officers, 4,947 assistant presiding officers, 9,894 polling officers, and 810 micro observers to carry out the election duties.

He said that the webcasting has been set up in all 4,119 polling stations set up in 1,677 locations in 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district. The link of these were connected by the Returning Officers to the offices of the District Election Officer and the Commissioner of Police.

As part of the MCC violation, Rs 42,25,77,085 in cash, Rs 3,66,82,197 worth of liquor, Rs 3,48,63,439 worth of drugs, Rs 25,05,53,694 worth of gold and silver jewellery, and Rs 4,60,70,663 worth of goods were seized. Rs 79,07,47,078 in total was seized.