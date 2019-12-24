Election Commission reviews on arrangements for upcoming municipal elections, to hold a meeting with political parties

The Election Commission has taken up the arrangements for municipal elections. Against this backdrop, State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner Nagireddy held a video conference with the municipal commissioners. The event was held at the state election commissioner's office at Masab Tank and discussed with the officials about the election arrangements. Candidates' expenditure will be considered after the Municipal Election Notification. Officials were instructed to prepare a list of draft voters. The list of voters 1-1- 2019 will be considered in this election.

In the wake of polls, collectors will meet with political parties on the 27th and 28th, he said. In addition, the authorities have advised no one to take part in political activities. He said that big banners should not be put on behalf of the government party. Elections Municipalities should not violate the Election Code. If someone violates the code, strict action is taken.

"Against this backdrop, the polling station has 800 voters. Ballot boxes are ready for polling," he said. Officers have also been given training. "All arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth running of the election and the security arrangements have been made," he said.