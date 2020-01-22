Elections should be free and transparent

Nirmal: District Elections Officer and District Collector M Prashanthi on Tuesday instructed officials that the municipal elections process should be conducted freely and transparently, The Collector participated in the election materiel distribution centre in Nirmal district.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashanthi told the elections officers to work strictly to conduct elections in peaceful atmosphere, freely and transparently, voters should exercise their right to vote in free environment.

Polling personnel were provided elections materials. She also said micro officers appointed at problematic polling stations and conducting web casting. In the district, five ward members elected unanimously out of 80 wards and elections will be held for remaining 75 wards. She instructed the officers to verify carefully if absented, shifted or death candidates comes to their respective polling station.

Special arrangements have been made for the physically handicapped persons like wheelchairs at every polling station and tight security arrangements have been made at every polling stations in the district and people should freely utilize their right to vote. Nirmal Municipal Commissioner Venkateshwarlu, Nodel Officer Mohan, Ramesh, Returning Officers Kishan Yadav, Narsimha Reddy, Sharath Kumar, Saibaba, Srinivas, Kiran Kumar and elections staff were present.