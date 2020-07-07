Elephant fossils found at Singareni Coal mines

Peddapalli: Workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited had gone through some strange things while digging the earth. They had found out fossils of elephant tusks in Medipalli opencast mine.

They were discovered at 20 meter depth while removing earth to dig coal in the newly started extension block of Medipalli opencast mine. Exploration team of Singareni conformed that they were elephant tusks. While one tusk measured 1.17 meter length, another is 1.50 meter. An elephant jaw was also found at the spot. They were shifted to explosive department.

Details of fossil have been sent to the Delhi archaeology department to get more clarity. Forests, animals and everything were submerged in the earth due to catastrophe hit the area some 200 to 300 million years ago. Later, it was converted into coal. Officials expecting the fossils of elephant which were found also belong to that period.