Ellareddy: Madanmohan promises railway line

Ellareddy: Madanmohan promises railway line
In a recent meeting with journalists held in Nagireddypet on Monday evening, Congress candidate Madanmohan outlined his commitment to the development of Ellareddy and the surrounding regions, particularly emphasising the establishment of a new railway line from Bhodan to Bidar via Bansuwada Ella Reddy.

Madanmohan asserted that, if elected as the MLA, he would spearhead efforts to construct two new railway stations along the proposed line, aiming to enhance railway travel in the Bansuvada Ellareddy area.

This initiative is poised to connect the towns of Bhodan and Bidar in Karnataka, fostering improved connectivity and accessibility for the residents. Furthermore, the Congress candidate unveiled plans for the construction of four new reservoirs as part of the Kaleswaram package 22 elevation scheme.

