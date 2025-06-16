Emergency Review Meeting Held to Strengthen Healthcare Services at Gadwal Government Hospital

Gadwal: An emergency review meeting was held at the District Government Hospital under the leadership of District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. S.K. Siddappa and Medical Superintendent Dr. Indira, to assess and improve the medical services being provided to the public.

During the meeting, Dr. Siddappa addressed the hospital staff and health officials with several key directives:

Increase Institutional Deliveries: He emphasized the need to increase the number of deliveries conducted at the government hospital. Referrals to Kurnool Government Hospital should be minimized, and only critical cases should be referred to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital when absolutely necessary.

Better Communication with Patients: Medical staff were instructed to interact with patients politely and respectfully to improve the overall patient experience.

Availability of Medicines: He assured that all types of medicines are adequately available at the government hospital.

Maternal and Infant Care: Timely treatment for pregnant women was highlighted as essential in preventing maternal and infant mortality. Special attention should be given to high-risk pregnancies, and postnatal care must be provided for up to 42 days after delivery.

Family Planning Services: As part of the family planning program, tubectomy operations will be conducted every Monday and Thursday for women who have recently given birth at the government hospital.

Essential Additional Services: The DMHO stressed the need to ensure palliative care, TD Hub services, and mental health services are made consistently available to the public.

Prompt Medical Attention: It was reiterated that every patient visiting the government hospital should receive swift and effective medical care without delay.

The meeting was attended by key program officers including Dr. Tanveer Rizwan, Dr. Prasoonarani, Dr. Sandhya Kiran Mai, Dr. Chaitanya Jyothi, Dr. Vamshi, Dr. Chaitanya, along with district health staff members K. Madhusudan Reddy, Narendra Babu, T. Varalakshmi, and Bharathi.

This review meeting underlined the government's commitment to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring accessible, quality medical services for all citizens in the district.