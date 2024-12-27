Eminent cardiologist Dr Krishna Chaitanya performs rare surgery. Blood had clotted in brain

Karimnagar: Y Shankar from Godavarikhani faced a critical emergency due to a blood clot in his brain. Under the guidance of renowned cardiologist Dr Krishna Chaitanya at Apollo Rich Hospital, Karimnagar, he received life-saving treatment.

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday at Apollo Rich Hospital, Dr. Krishna Chaitanya explained that just like fat deposits can block blood vessels in the heart, similar blockages can occur in the brain’s blood vessels. Timely detection and effective treatment can save lives.

Dr. Krishna Chaitanya highlighted that carotid Doppler tests can help identify blockages in blood vessels, particularly in patients who have suffered paralysis. If blockages exceed 70%, stent placement can effectively safeguard the patient. He shared that Y. Shankar from Godavarikhani arrived at the hospital in a critical condition due to blocked brain blood vessels. An angiogram test revealed a 95% blockage. Immediate intervention by the team, including neurosurgeon Dr. Subrat Kumar and neurophysician Dr. Annam Harikrishna, successfully cleared the blockage with a stent, enabling the patient to recover fully and be discharged the next day. Dr. Krishna Chaitanya emphasized that removing such blockages can prevent future strokes. He expressed concern that several hospitals in the district are not stepping forward to offer such advanced treatments.

Apollo Rich Hospital’s AO, Dr. Naga Satish Kumar, stated that the hospital is becoming a reliable center for rare and advanced treatments. He added that Apollo Rich provides corporate-level medical care even to the common people, saving many lives.