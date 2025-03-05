  • Menu
Emphasis laid on nutritional awareness

Emphasis laid on nutritional awareness
Highlights

The District Collector, Ila Tripathi, suggested organizing an awareness camp to prevent rural women from suffering from nutritional deficiencies.

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): The District Collector, Ila Tripathi, suggested organizing an awareness camp to prevent rural women from suffering from nutritional deficiencies. On Tuesday, she conducted a surprise inspection of the Gudipalli Primary Health Center in Nalgonda district. During her visit, she noticed that many staff members were on leave and reviewed their records.

She also observed that a significant number of women in the area were suffering from anaemia. She said that if women lacked proper nutrition, they would be more vulnerable to various illnesses. Later, she directed that the awareness programme be organized next week under the supervision of the Medical and Health Department and ICDS.

