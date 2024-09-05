  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Employees JAC urges Dy CM to resolve pending issues

Employees JAC urges Dy CM to resolve pending issues
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Representatives of Employees JAC led by Maram Jagadeeshwar called on Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, urging him to resolve...

Hyderabad: Representatives of Employees JAC led by Maram Jagadeeshwar called on Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, urging him to resolve long pending issues of the employees.

Bhatti has reiterated that the Congress government remained committed to resolving their issues and was prepared to hold discussions. He gave assurance and said that the government was positive towards the employees.

The JAC members submitted a representation with 39 major demands, including the release of four instalments of dearness allowance, the implementation of pay revision commission recommendations, the implementation of a 51 per cent fitment benefit, and the issue of health cards, amongst others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick