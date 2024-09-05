Live
Employees JAC urges Dy CM to resolve pending issues
Hyderabad: Representatives of Employees JAC led by Maram Jagadeeshwar called on Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, urging him to resolve long pending issues of the employees.
Bhatti has reiterated that the Congress government remained committed to resolving their issues and was prepared to hold discussions. He gave assurance and said that the government was positive towards the employees.
The JAC members submitted a representation with 39 major demands, including the release of four instalments of dearness allowance, the implementation of pay revision commission recommendations, the implementation of a 51 per cent fitment benefit, and the issue of health cards, amongst others.
