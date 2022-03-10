Employees unions apprehensive about job drive in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State Government on Wednesday announced its decision to fill over 80,000 vacancies in all government departments but the task is going to be long drawn and a challenging one.

Talking to The Hans India, representatives of the State Government employees' unions expressed several apprehensions particularly regarding finalisation of cadre strength at the District, Zonal and Multi-Zonal level.

They said the roaster system to provide reservation to SCs, STs, BCs, women in the recruitment of posts at all levels was not clear. The recruitment of teacher posts in the primary and high schools through the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) was a daunting task. Such vacancies cannot be filled in one go, they said.

The union leaders said that, so far, the government did not issue any official orders in the public domain about the cadre from the district to multi zonal level. The Government has finalised the district, zonal and multi zonal level vacancies in all wings and announced the total number of vacancies to be filled soon in the state. Without finalisation of the cadre strength, filling of vacancies can lead to administrative and legal problems, they opined.

In recent months, the government has reallocated existing employees based on the new zonal system. All the reallocated employees were transferred and posted in all 33 districts. If the recruitment process begins without details about cadre strength will lead to chaos, said a senior official associated with the employees' union.

The other major challenge is the finalization of reservation of BCs, SCs, STs, women and physically challenged on roster basis. Every department has to finalise the reservation of posts on the roster at every level before filling the vacancies. This has become more important since the number of districts has increased from 10 to 33.

The challenge to fill the district-cadre teacher and other clerical posts at local level should also be resolved. After the creation of new districts, the government handed over the teacher recruitment process to TSPSC In undivided Andhra, the teacher recruitment was taken up by the District Selection Committees (DSC) headed by Collectors and the Committees could complete the process fast. The TSPSC consumes a lot of time to complete the recruitment process due to various reasons like shortage of workforce.

The employees' union leaders said that unless the government comes out with an error-free administrative mechanism, the recruitment process cannot be completed in a time-bound manner. Separate team of advocates needs to be constituted to address the legal hurdles that may arise, they added.