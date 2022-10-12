Encourage organ donation thru 'Jeevan Daan', Harish tells government doctors

Hyderabad: Hailing the Osmania Hospital doctors for having organ donation every month, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday called upon RMOs and superintendents of all hospitals across State to encourage organ donation through 'Jeevan Daan'.

The minister held monthly review meeting on functioning of teaching hospitals under the DME here on Tuesday. He gave directions to the hospital staff. Rao said special attention should be paid on organ donation.

"Osmania Hospital treated six cases this month. Every month organ donation is done in Osmania through Jeevan Daan. Congratulations to the staff of Osmania Hospital. The superintendents of other hospitals are directed to encourage Jeevan Daan," said Rao.

The minister once again asked officials to avoid C-section deliveries. The C-section should be done as per doctor's instructions. Organise the birth plan properly and take steps to ensure that pregnant women do exercises properly. Arrangements should be made to watch related videos, he said.

The minister directed officials to inquire about behaviour of doctors and nurses. "If someone asks money, take strict action immediately. Don't ignore such things. Because of a few people the entire hospital would get a bad name. Strict action should be taken in such matters. Conduct regular review of staff performance, he said.

Stating that in some cases there was a delay in discharge of patients, the minister asked doctors to develop a special methodology to prevent this. At their discharge all medicines prescribed by doctors should be given in government hospitals. There should not be a situation where patients have to spend money and buy outside. The RMOs and superintendents should pay special attention to this, he stressed.