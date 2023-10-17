Live
End KCR’s autocratic rule in State, Jana Reddy exhorts people
Peddavoora ( Nalgonda): Senior Congress leader and former minister Kunduru Jana Reddy called upon people to end the autocratic rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the State.
Along with party MLA candidate from Nagarjunasagar, Reddy took part in the party workers’ meeting held in Peddavoora mandal on Monday. Addressing the gathering, he asked the people to present a gift in the form of victory of Congress to Sonia Gandhi who realised the dream of separate Telangana State.
He said CM KCR has no right to ask Congress what the party did for the State. He accused CM KCR over his autocratic rule by using police and power politics. He criticised that Telangana stood on top in the country in liquor sales in BRS rule. He urged people of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency to bless his son Jai Veer Reddy in the ensuing Assembly election.
Meanwhile, Left canal former vice chairman Malgireddy Linga Reddy rejoined Congress in the presence of Jana Reddy. Expressing his pleasure over rejoining of Lingareddy, Janareddy welcomed him into the party fold.