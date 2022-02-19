Energy Minister Jagadish inaugurates Ongole bull race

Suryapet / Bhongir: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy inaugurated the Ongole bull race organised on the occasion of Lakshmi Tirupatamma Gopaiah Swamy Jatara being held in Cheedella village of Penpahad mandal in the district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that bulls competition is a symbol of rural culture and tradition.

Earlier, the minister performed special pujas at the temple and wished the people on the occasion of Jatara.

He stated he prayed to Godess Tirupatamma to bless the villagers and urged the people in the rural areas to work for the conservation of the endangered Ongole cattle.

After the inauguration, bulls have shown their mettle by keeping the hopes of the owners and the people were impressed by the bull show.

The children and youths who came to the fair competed to take selfies with Minister Jagadish Reddy. The Minister spent sufficient time with the villagers.

Minister was accompanied Sarpanch Pareddy Sitaram Reddy, Single Window Chairman Venna Sitaram Reddy, MPTC Jhulakanti Venkat Reddy, Pedda Gattu Director Aavala Anjayya Yadav, Farmer Coordinating president Gurram Amrita Reddy, TRS' village president Venkat Rao, Pandula Nagraj and youths of villages.

Meanwhile, along with district Collector Pamela Satpathi, Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bagawath, Government Whip, Aler MLA Gongidi Sunitha , Minister Jagadish Reddy inaugurated Turkapally police station in Yadadri – Bhongir district.