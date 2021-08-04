Enforcement Directorate issues notices to nine granite quarries in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly issued notices to nine granite quarries in the district following complaints by State BJP president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar to the Centre.



The MP lodged complaints to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 31 and to the Governor, TamilasaiSoundarajan on September 26, 2019 regarding an alleged financial fraud committed by granite mining owners in connivance with the ruling political party leaders in the district.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that the State government had not collected the seigniorage amounting of around Rs 749 crore from the quarries' owners who support the ruling TRS party leaders. During an inspection by the vigilance authorities at the harbours in Kakinada and Chennai it was found that huge quantities of granite were lying illegally without documentary evidence.