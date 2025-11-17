Engineering education reforms go for a toss

Hyderabad: Does mathematics act according to government orders? Will physics dance to the tunes of court verdicts? Such mocking questions are being raised in Telangana’s higher education circles as the state government faces down criticism for its unilateral handling of reforms and fee reimbursement issues.

Many of Telangana’s private professional and higher educational institutions recently called off the strike they had launched over non-payment of long-pending fee reimbursement dues, following assurances from the state government. It appears that the strike was called off under duress.

For, there is simmering discontent among members of the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI), who allege that their movement was curtailed under “political and administrative pressure”.

At the heart of the controversy is the composition of the key committees set up to recommend reforms in engineering education. FATHI members argue that while expertise in social sciences is valuable in broader educational policy, it is inadequate for specialized areas such as engineering curriculum design, accreditation standards, industry collaboration, and financing.

“How can professors from social sciences be part of a committee that is supposed to address reforms in engineering education and financing?” asked one member, reflecting palpable frustration among managements of many colleges.

Stakeholders insist that engineering education requires inputs from experts in technology, banking and finance, education planning, and industry. The absence of such voices, they warn, risks producing recommendations disconnected from the realities of technical education and aligned only with the government’s administrative priorities.

The predominantly government-dominated committees could lean toward general social or administrative reforms, neglecting urgent technical requirements. Further, the inclusion of non‑technical members could undermine the legitimacy of reforms-oriented efforts in the eyes of institutions and students.

Managements of colleges caution that such missteps could further weaken an already strained sector.

With nearly 2,500 institutions burdened by debts totaling around Rs 3,000 crore and struggling to maintain quality, they argue that reforms must be led by those with direct experience in engineering education and industry collaboration.

FATHI leaders emphasize that, while interdisciplinary perspectives are important, committees must be balanced and include subject‑matter experts capable of addressing challenges impinging on infrastructure and global competitive edge as well as the official mechanism required to finance such education. “This is not just about representation; it is about ensuring reforms are meaningful and effective,” one leader said.

According to FATHI, Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers from the Roads & Buildings Department exerted strong pressure on the federation’s executive members to suspend the agitation. Senior police and intelligence officials also played an active role, ensuring the protest was withdrawn before it could be intensified incrementally as planned.