English is necessary, but don't forget mother tongue: Vinod

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said though knowledge of English was necessary, but the parents should not forget mother tongue.

Addressing an education expo organised by Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association (TRSMA) on Sunday, Vinod stressed on the need for encouraging students to study in their mother tongue.

He said that there should be competitiveness between the government and private education institutions and their ultimate aim should benefit the students.

He stated that the target of the government was to provide better education to all children of various sections in the society. "In the coming years, 50 to 60 crore children will be ready to go to school and it would require many educational institutions," said Vinod.

He said that there was a need to bring changes in the education policy. The planning board V-C suggested that the TRSMA representatives to organise expo every year.

Lok Satta national president Jayaprakash Narayan, TRSMA president Y Shekhar Rao, other representatives Prasad Rao, Madhusudhan, Bhashit Sunder, Manas Ganesh, Pragathi Adinath, Vedvyas, Anjum Babu Khan, Jyothi Reddy and others were also present.