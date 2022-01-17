English medium in govt. schools from next year: CM KCR

Hyderabad: The state cabinet which met today at Pragati Bhavan has decided to introduce English medium in all government schools across the state from the next academic year.

Along with it, several key decisions have been taken in the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The cabinet also decided to bring a new law to regulate the fees in private schools, junior and degree colleges. A sub-committee will also be set up on introducing English medium and regulation of fees. The committee with minister KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, Srinivas Goud and Jagadish Reddy as its members will be head by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The government also decided to strengthen government schools by providing better infrastructure under 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' programme and allocated Rs 7,289 crores.