Ensure hygiene at schools: Collector K Nikhila

Jangaon: Jangaon District Collector K Nikhila emphasised the need for making the plantation data under Telangana ku Haritha Haram available online.

In a review meeting with the officials here on Wednesday, she said that they have set a target of planting 33.58 lakh saplings this year. The district departments that failed to achieve their target need to take up on war footing measures to complete the plantation, she said.

She directed the officials to keep the Gram Panchayat registers, job cards and signboards updated.

She told the education wing officials to sanitise all the schools before August 30, a couple of days ahead of schools reopening. Officials have to submit a report every day about the sanitization in schools, she added. Stating that land for the Bruhat Palle Prakruti Vanams has been identified in all mandals, Nikhila instructed the officials to commence the works with immediate effect.

Additional collector Abdul HameedDRDO G Ram Reddy, DPO K Rangachary and ZP CEO L Vijayalaxmi were among others present.