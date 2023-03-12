Ensure peaceful MLC poll: District collector Valluri Kranti

Gadwal: District collector Valluri Kranti has directed officials to take necessary action to complete the Teacher's MLC elections in the district peacefully, as ballet boxes and other poll material were distributed to the staff. She stated that there are 877 voters and 11 polling stations.

The polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on Monday. As many as 11POs ,11 APOs,12 OPOs, 11micro observers, five sectoral officers, five route officers and total 55 nodal officers and distribution staff are to be deployed.

Live web casting is to be taken up avoid mistakes in polling stations.

The Maharani Adi Lakshmi Devamma Degree College has been allotted for 482 voters; Dharoor ZPHS (40), Gattu ZPHS (12), Maldakal ZPHS (22), Vaddepall ZPHS (45),Leeja ZPHS (76) ,Rajoli ZPHS (24), Alampur ZPHS (60), Itikyal ZPHS (54), Manopad ZPHS (33) and Undavelli ZPHS (29).