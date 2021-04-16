Ensure peaceful Sagar byelection: SP Ranganath

Nagarjuna Sagar: All set to conduct byelection of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Saturday (April 17).

Ahead of the byelection, District SP AV Ranganath on Friday held a review meeting with the police personnel to discuss security arrangements. He explained the staff about the security arrangements and precautions to be taken during polling. Additional SP Narmada and other police officials have attended the meeting.

Nagarjuna Sagar byelection campaign, which continued for more than a month, was concluded on Thursday evening.

The polling staff along with polling materials and EVMs have reached their respective polling stations. Polling will start at 6 am after a trial run of EVMs before the polling agents of the contesting candidates and closes at 5 pm.

As many as 364 polling stations were arranged in seven mandals in the constituency to facilitate 2.20 lakh voters to exercise their vote.

Police paid special attention on sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations with web casting and by deputing more forces in such places.

Even though 41 candidates are in the fray, political analysts were expecting triangular fight among the 7-time MLA and Congress leader Kunduru Jana Reddy, TRS candidate and former MLA late Nomula Narsimaiah's son Nomula Bhagath Kumar and BJP candidate Dr Ravi Naik.

It was alleged that distribution of money ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 along with liquor by the leaders of three parties were going on in the constituency.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2 in Nalgonda.