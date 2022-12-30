Ensure smooth conduct of Inter exams from March 15: Sabita Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Thursday asked senior officials of the Higher Education and Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the ensuing Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) from March 15.

Chairing a review meeting with officials here on the annual IPE, she asked them to come up with an action plan to handle the preparation of nominal rolls to declaration of results. She called for taking all necessary measures not to give scope for any shortcomings in the conduct of the exam.

Besides, Reddy stressed, "hold special classes in government junior colleges to prepare students to confidently write IPE. Also, to make efforts so that government junior colleges achieve pass percentages in IPE on a par with the private colleges. Education secretary Vakati Karuna, TSBIE secretary Navin Mittal and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Reddy said the government has taken measures to provide job opportunities in the IT sector to the students qualifying in IPE. It chalked out plans to provide 20,000 IT jobs to government junior college students. For this the government has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HCL Technologies.

She added as a part of the initiative, an online examination would be held for the students studying mathematics in their second year of an Intermediate course in February next year. Those who score 60 per cent in the online exam will be called for the job selection after a virtual interview by the company. The selected candidates would be provided online training for six months.

On completion of the training, students would be given internship at HCL Technologies for six months with Rs 10,000 stipend. On completion of internship, each would be provided with a job offer with Rs 2.5 lakh annual salary, she said. Also, the candidates will be allowed to pursue an integrated degree in BITS and Amity University, while working in the company. The minister said that salary of candidates will increase as they gain experience. The initiative provides a good opportunity for students coming to form poor families and rural areas.