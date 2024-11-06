Ensure smooth grain procurement for farmers: Special Officer

Kothagudem: District Special Officer Surendra Kumar and District Collector Jitesh V Patil convened a preparatory meeting at the IDOC conference hall on Tuesday with officials from the Civil Supplies Organization, Agriculture, Cooperation, DRDA, Weights and Measures, Transport, and Marketing Departments, along with rice millers. The focus was to streamline the grain procurement process and prevent any inconvenience to farmers, especially given the challenges posed by the rainy season.

Kumar stressed that farmers should be able to sell every grain of quality paddy at the government-mandated support price, with payments made within 48 hours to ensure a hassle-free experience. Kumar urged all purchase centre in-charges and agricultural officers to educate farmers on adhering to quality standards in grain production. He emphasised that any negligence in the procurement process would result in strict action against responsible officials.

Meanwhile, Patil informed attendees that approximately 2.95 lakh metric tonnes of grain is expected this season, with 165 grain purchase centres being established across the district. He directed officials to increase the number of centres if required and announced that support prices for paddy have been set at Rs. 2320 per quintal for A-grade grain and Rs. 2300 for B-grade.

Essential procurement materials, including tarpaulins, grain calipers, temperature and weighing machines, and bags, are to be made available at every centre. Separate counters for small and large paddy varieties have also been arranged to facilitate smooth operations.