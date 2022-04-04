Ensure Telangana is no 1 in health index, Harish Rao tells officials

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday directed department officials to ensure that the State is number one in the country in the health index. Rao reviewed issues of the ASHA workers, ANMs, PHC doctors, Deputy DMHs and DMHs across the State through a tele-conference. Recalling that the State was currently ranked third in the country, he advised everyone to work competitively.

"In this year's budget Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had allocated more funds to the Health department, Rs 11,237 crore, which is more than double the allocation made last year. Re-dedicate yourself to provide quality medical services to people," said Rao.

The minister inquired about the implementation of ANC check-ups, deliveries, NCD programme, vaccination. He said the government was taking all steps to provide quality medical services to people. The government would take care of other problems, including shortage of medicines, medical equipment and staff. In addition to the efforts of the government, every single staff member in the Health department should cooperate responsibly, he said. "Working together, we have surpassed Tamil Nadu in the MMR index and reached the second position in the country. Our goal is to reach the top spot without stopping with this one, and to make progress on other parameters as well," Rao added.

The minister stated that the DMHVs, PHC physicians, ASHA workers and ANMs who perform well will be honored with cash incentives along with a World Health Day award on April 7. He said that three people would be selected and honoured in each category. There will be a similar programme every three months from now on. However, he warned that action would be taken against those who don't work.

Rao directed the medical staff to conduct ANC check-ups regularly and pay special attention to health of pregnant women. Steps should be taken to increase deliveries in government institutions; regular deliveries should be encouraged.

Director of Public Health Srinivasa Rao and Commissioner of Family welfare V Karuna said they would make surprise visits to district hospitals every week. The minister said that he would review the department work every month.