Ensure uninterrupted power supply in summer season: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to make all arrangements for uninterrupted power supply in the ensuing summer season.

The CM also ordered the officials of the state Energy department to conduct a study on the installation of underground power cables in Greater Hyderabad City limits and submit a report.

The CM unveiled “Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy-2025” on Saturday and also reviewed the performance of the Energy department.

He emphasized that steps need to be taken to bring a completely underground cable system inside the Hyderabad ORR (Outer Ring Road). The underground cable system will reduce power losses and overcome problems such as power theft and power outages due to natural disasters.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the peak demand in the state reached 15,623 MW in March last year and it is estimated to reach 16,877 MW in the current year.

The CM ordered a plan for power generation and supply to meet the peak power demand in summer. In view of peak power demand for agriculture and domestic needs in March, the CM asked the officials to make available adequate power supply.

Following the rapid growth of the Greater Hyderabad City, the Chief Minister alerted the officials to ensure that power supply should be in line with the increasing needs every day. An alternative power supply system should be implemented effectively from another nearby feeder if technical problems arise.

Instructing the officials to make immediate arrangements for setting up solar power plants on government offices, schools and government buildings, the CM said that the companies interested in setting up solar plants should be invited. Revanth Reddy also asked the authorities to shift the power substation next to the Goshamahal stadium to another place to avoid problems for the construction of the new Osmania Gospital on the stadium premises.