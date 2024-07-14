ENT doctors who operated on the young man's tongue and gave him a normal life

Nagarkurnool: ENT doctors at a government hospital in NagarKurnool district center have given a normal life to a young man through surgery. According to the details of the youth's relatives, Chandu, an 18-year-old boy from Nagarkarnool mandal, had a stuck tongue since birth and was unable to speak.

But when the son reached the age of maturity, it became difficult as he was unable to talk. After this, ENT medical experts were consulted at District General Hospital, Nagar Kurnool. After noticing the young man's condition, Assistant professor of ENT department Dr. Bharadwaj came forward to perform surgery.

Together with his fellow doctors, He successfully operated the young man's tongue and relieved him of stuck tongue and made the young man speak properly. Afterwards, the youth's parents were filled with joy. While this is the case, Dr. Bharadwaj is appreciated for conducting such surgeries successfully even though the ENT department of Nagar Kurnool District Hospital does not have special facilities. Dr. Gayatri and others participated in this surgery