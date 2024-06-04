Entries invited for short film contest on financial literacy

Hyderabad: To create awareness about the importance of financial literacy, Fortune Academy is organising a short film contest. “Financial literacy is the ability to understand and effectively use various financial skills, such as personal financial management, budgeting, and investing,” said Dr Mani Pavitra, co-founder of Fortune Academy.

The film has to be either in English or Telugu and must be in horizontal or vertical format and less than two minutes in duration. All entries will be the property of Fortune Academy. The short films must focus on the importance of money, what money can and can’t buy, investment, multiplying, the culture of saving, middle-class money problems, money and emotional connect, rags to riches, the importance of piggy bank and savings, plastic money, digital transactions, etc.

The first three award-winning entries judged by a jury will be given a certificate of appreciation and cash prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Five entries will also be given away consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each. The last date to receive entries is July 31. Email your videos to fortuneacademyhub@gmail.com. The award function will be held in August/September 2024.