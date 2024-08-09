Environmental Protection is Everyone's Responsibility - MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagarkurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy emphasized that environmental protection is a collective responsibility, urging everyone to participate in tree-planting initiatives. The MLA attended the Swachhdhanam-Pachhdhanam program as the chief guest, held in the 18th Ward of the district center. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajesh Reddy, who planted saplings alongside local women, stated that the trees we plant today will provide oxygen for future generations. He noted how the importance of oxygen became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, he encouraged people to adopt tree planting as a habit during birthdays, weddings, and other celebrations. He also stressed the need to maintain cleanliness in the surroundings, advising people not to dump household waste outside indiscriminately. Clean surroundings are essential for everyone's health, as unclean environments can lead to the growth of mosquitoes and flies, which in turn cause diseases like dengue and malaria.

The MLA called on everyone to not only plant trees but also to keep their surroundings clean. Additionally, two borewells were installed in the 18th Ward as part of the program. The event saw participation from councilors Jakka Raju, Sunendra, Kavali Srinu, Nizam, Badam Ramesh, Sultan, Padmamma, Bachanna Yadav, Youth Congress leaders Harish Goud, Konda Nagesh, Papamma, and many local residents.