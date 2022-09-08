Errabelli Dayakar asks officials to ensure peaceful immersion of Ganesh idols in Warangal

The Telangana Panchayat Raj Department Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has directed the officials to give appropriate instructions to the officials of ensure peaceful immersion of Vinayaka idol in advance.



A high-level review meeting was held at the minister's camp office in Hanumakonda on the management of Vinayaka Namazjanas to be held in Warangal and Telangana National Unity Diamond Festivals to be held on 16th, 17th and 18th of this month.

On this occasion he directed that the people should be made fully aware of the diversion, immersion areas, parking lots and traffic rules to be followed by the people and also urged them to work for the success of Telangana Unity Diamond Jubilee programs organized on 16th, 17th and 18th of this month.

The minister said that according to the order of CM KCR, Telangana Unity Diamond Festival programs should be organized grandly in coordination.

Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar, Warangal East MLA Nannapaneni Narender, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority Chairman Sundar Raj, Warangal and Hanamkonda District Collectors KUDA Vice Chairman Praveenya and CP Tarun Joshi participated in the meeting.