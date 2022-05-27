Errabelli Dayakar Rao slams PM Narendra Modi

Warangal:Prime Minister Narendra Modi has little knowledge about Telangana history, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to media persons in Hyderabad on Thursday, he said that KCR and his family members were elected by the people, and it's not fair for Modi to say that family rule is prevailing in Telangana. "Criticising KCR and his family members is nothing but making a mockery of democracy," Errabelli said. All the family members of KCR actively participated in the Telangana Movement, he added.

Modi who denigrated the formation of Telangana in the Parliament has always spitted venom against it. The Centre not only failed to fulfill the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 but also showed a biased approach towards it, Errabelli said.

Telangana has been witnessing all round development without any support from the Centre. The awards given by the Centre indicate the progress made by Telangana, he said. Further, he accused Modi of suppressing the leaders like LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi to clinch the prime minister post. He said that the BJP has always banked on communal politics.