Errabelli Dayakar Rao takes a dig at BJP

Warangal/Mahabubabad: The Central government led by the BJP was trying to offer the agriculture sector to the corporate houses on a platter, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the Market Committee in Thorrur on Monday, he criticised the centre for bringing in three farm laws that are detrimental to the interests of the farmers.

"The TRS government will continue to oppose the farm laws," he said. On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will continue to roll out farmers-friendly initiatives. The credit goes to KCR for constructing the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) to cater to the irrigation needs of the people in the State. Even though the Centre was opposed to purchasing paddy in Telangana, the BJP leaders instigated the farmers by spreading misinformation, Errabelli said, terming it as a conspiracy to defame the TRS Government. The TRS government opposed the Centre move to install meters to electric pump sets used by the farmers, the minister said. Inaugurating paddy procurement centres in Raiparthy and Tirumalayapally, the minister said that the State government was committed to protecting the paddy farmers. He appealed to farmers not to believe in BJP's propaganda on paddy procurement.

"KCR wants farmers to stay safe by cultivating crops other than paddy in the rabi season. Crops such as oil palm and groundnut etc are beneficial to the farmers. The onus is on agriculture officials to sensitise the farmers about the crops.

Speaking in another meeting at Ammapuram village under Thorrur Mandal, Errabelli dared BJP leaders to get a letter from the Centre assuring the purchase of paddy in Telangana. The BJP was trying to create confusion among the farmers to gain political mileage, he said.

Later, the minister, attending as a chief guest at a cricket tournament organised by the Telangana Beda Budaga Youth Association at Yathiraja Rao Park in Thorrur, said that the State government was encouraging sports along with academics.