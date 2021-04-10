ESI scam: ED conducts raids at 10 places in Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids at 10 places in ESI scam including the residences of former minister Naini Narsimha Reddy's nephew Srinivas Reddy and personal secretary Mukunda Reddy.

The ED is investigating money laundering charges based on the report issued by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Earlier, cases were booked on Devika Rani, former director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) and others in the scam which came to fore in 2019.

So far, 24 people were detained by the police for their involvement in the scam including Devika Rani and others. Last year, the ACB seized Rs 4.47 crore from Devika Rani. In the report filed, it is learned that Devika Rani along with former pharmacist Nagalakshmi tried to purchase plots with illegally earned money.